'Baby, I'm Jealous': Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat impersonate Poison Ivy with sexy green outfits for new collaboration

American singer Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat are all set to unite for the new song 'Baby, I'm jealous', imitating the supervillain Poison Ivy. As per Fox News, the single is produced by Jason Gil and Jussifer and was launched on Thursday (local time) at midnight.

The singer took to Instagram to celebrate the launch by sharing a teaser of the music video with Doja Cat, where they both were seen sporting green outfits impersonating the DC Comic supervillain known for being envious. "'Baby, I'm jealous / Of the pictures that you like / Baby, I'm jealous / Of the girls with lighter eyes / Baby, I'm jealous / And I know that it ain't right / But I'm jealous, jealous / The jealous kind,' the 31-year-old sings in the chorus. As per Fox News, In July, the singer addressed her fans on twitter who were demanding new music.

"I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music. I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven't stopped," She wrote. "This is the best project I have ever worked on and the album is my absolute favorite. I can not wait for you to hear it. It's just that we don't feel like it's right to release an album during these times," she continued. (ANI)