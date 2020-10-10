Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi woman, Indian hubby held for various offences

He has been accused of getting her an Indian voter identity card on a fictitious name and a similar card for her son in his original name by furnishing fraudulent documents, the police said. The woman, who has been illegally residing in Hyderabad for over a decade now, got married in her country about 22 years ago and has a boy child.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:54 IST
Bangladeshi woman, Indian hubby held for various offences

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI): A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested for luring woman from her country and forcing them into prostitution here, police said on Saturday. Her Indian husband has also been arrested. He has been accused of getting her an Indian voter identity card on a fictitious name and a similar card for her son in his original name by furnishing fraudulent documents, the police said.

The woman, who has been illegally residing in Hyderabad for over a decade now, got married in her country about 22 years ago and has a boy child. However, she was abandoned by her husband, the police said in a press release. She reached Kolkata by bus 14 years ago after coming into contact with a woman.

From Kolkata, she came to Hyderabad and illegally stayed in a beauty parlour run by the woman for three years without any permit visa, the release said. At that time, she got acquainted with a man from Telangana and married him. In 2017, her husband managed to get her an Indian photo voter identity card on a fictitious name and an Indian photo voter identity card for her son in his original name by furnishing fraudulent documents, it said.

The woman chose to earn money easily and started getting women from Bangladesh and luring them into prostitution, the release said. In 2015, she, along with a man, brought two girls from Bangladesh without any valid documents for engaging them in prostitution. She was arrested then, along with others, and sent to jail.

However, there was no change in her behaviour after her release from jail in 2017. She again indulged in prostitution and a case was registered against her. A court sent her to a Home run by an NGO. At that time, she concealed her original identity and gave a fictitious name, the release said.

The arrests were made on Friday following a tip-off by the in-charge of the NGO, it said. The womans husband from Telangana knew about her nationality and other details, it said.

The duo was sent to judicial custody following their arrest, the release added..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ayurveda age-old science, not placebo: AYUSH doctors' body counters IMA's poser on new COVID protocol

An AYUSH doctors body on Saturday welcomed the governments COVID-19 treatment protocol based on ayurveda and yoga as it asserted that ayurveda is an age-old, well-established science and not a placebo, days after the Indian Medical Associat...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game in Dubai on Saturday....

Schools in UP to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Oct 19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said schools for students of classes 9 to 12 will reopen from October 19, after remaining shut for over six months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will be held in shifts and all necessary p...

Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump will on Saturday hold his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 more than a week ago, aiming to show he has beaten the virus and is ready to resume campaigning, although questions remain about hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020