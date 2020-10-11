Elle King, boyfriend Dan Tooker are engaged
Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of the proposal. The "Ex’s & Oh’s” singer posted a video of her engagement ring in an Instagram Story.
Tooker also shared pictures of the surprise proposal on his Instagram. King was previously married to Scottish musician Andrew Ferguson.
