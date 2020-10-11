Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Necessary to take extra precautions during festive

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials of the state government to discuss the precautions that need to be undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19, during the Mysuru Dasara. "It was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season amid COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:24 IST
COVID-19: Necessary to take extra precautions during festive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials of the state government to discuss the precautions that need to be undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19, during the Mysuru Dasara.

"It was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season amid COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting was held with the Medical Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials regarding the precautions that need to be undertaken to control the spread of COVID-19 specially during the Mysuru Dasara," Yediyurappa tweeted.

With COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow, the government has decided to organise the world famous Dasara celebrations in the palace city of Mysuru in a "simple" way. Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the 10-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms, and attracts large crowds and tourists.

This year Dasara festivities are likely between October 17-26, the last day being Vijayadashami. Recently, COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has given some recommendations for conducting Dasara 2020 in Mysuru during the pandemic, for continuation of tradition and cultural activities and simultaneously ensuring that the events are COVID-19 safe.

The recommendations, include Mysuru Dasara inaugural on October 17 being strictly limited to 200 people, cultural programmes in the evening for 8 days shall be limited to 2 hours per day by local artists only not exceeding 50 people, police personnel at strategic places shall prevent crowding and check wearing of facemasks by all. Only 300 people shall be allowed for the world renowned Jamboo Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) with all COVID precautions.

The government has already said that 'Jamboo savari' on the last day- ''Vijayadashami", that marks the end of ten day long Dasara festivity in Mysuru will be restricted to palace premises. The event usually attracts large crowds, as it is the most awaited one.

The other recommendations include, to make Dasara 2020 celebrations virtual for the public, RT-PCR negative test report (done after 14th October 2020) shall be mandatory for all those attending the events, artists and other performers shall be local artists preferably from Mysuru and other districts of Karnataka only. Also adherence to COVID-19 precautions like compulsory facemasks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitizers, hand washing facility with soap and water, and appropriate places to ensure physical distancing.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket ...

Mohammedan Sporting thrash ARA FC 4-1, coach Law gets boot

Mohammedan Sporting put up an improved performance in the I-League Qualifiers crushing ARA FC 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday but in a surprising move coach Yan Law was sacked with immediate effect. In the second match of the da...

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pak violates ceasefire in three sectors of J-K's Poonch and Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020