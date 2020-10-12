Left Menu
People News Roundup: Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

12-10-2020
Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.

