Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong spokesperson Kushboo quits party, says she was 'suppressed'

The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediate effect" while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said her decision was no loss to the party. Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:15 IST
Cong spokesperson Kushboo quits party, says she was 'suppressed'

Congress national spokesperson Kushboo Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her. The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediate effect" while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said her decision was no loss to the party.

Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi. "A few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed," she claimed.

Her resignation letter was made available to media outlets amid a buzz that she was all set to join the BJP. AICC Secretary In Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha in a statement said: "Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect." The party she intended to join would not gain anything and her resignation was no loss to the Congress party,TNCC president K S Alagiri said in a statement.

Though the party gave her importance andappointed her to the key position of national spokesperson, her involvement in party work over thepast few monthswas "pretty less," Alagiri said. Pointing to her participation in a party held protest over Hathras case days ago here and a press conferenceto oppose farm laws in addition to her recent denial over joining the BJP, the TNCC leader said only she neededto explain her decision.

Kushboo however said in her letter that she decided to endherassociation with the Congress party only after a long andthorough "thought process" over a period of time She joined the DMK in May 2010 and when she moved out,she had said that she was stressed when her dedication andhard work continued to be a one-way path. The 50-year old actor-politician had hit out at the BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradeshin the Congress organised demonstration.

On October 10, the actor, on her twitter handle, had given a hint of quitting Congress saying: "Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable." Kushboo, wife of noted Tamil filmmaker Sundar C, became a household name in Tamil Nadu after the 1991Tamil flick 'Chinna Thambi,' became a box-office hit inwhich she paired with actor Prabhu and she has been popular in television shows as well.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Massive power outage leaves trains stuck on tracks in Mumbai; services resume partially

Train services came to a halt, homes and businesses were without electricity and people sweltered in humid heat as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages across Mumbai Monday morning. As the day progressed, power restorations effo...

Media staffer, 4 bank employees briefly stuck in office lift

A media staffer and four bank employees were briefly stuck in their office elevator during the massive power outage in Mumbai on Monday morning. They later managed to open the elevators door and come out.According to an NDTV staffer, he got...

FTSE 100 flat as PM Johnson prepares new COVID-19 measures

The FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as a dip in oil prices hit energy stocks, while investors remained cautious on growing fears of fresh restrictions to contain the growing coronavirus crisis.Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose ...

Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit out against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government over the law and order situation in the State and expressed serious concern over the incident where a Dalit woman in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020