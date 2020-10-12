Left Menu
Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic: Trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic "800" and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part. Sethupathi said he loved spending time with Muralitharan to understand his life and was touched by his "charming" personality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:49 IST
Muttiah Muralitharan on his biopic: Trust Vijay Sethupathi to nail my bowling expressions

Former Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Vijay Sethupathi was the unanimous choice for his biopic "800" and he trusts the Tamil star to do justice to the part. Last week, the "Super Deluxe" actor announced he was "honoured" to play Muralitharan in the biopic. The film's title, "800", is a reference to the number of wickets the cricketer has taken in Test matches, the maximum in history by any bowler. Muralitharan said once the script was locked, the team agreed on Sethupathi to play the role. "I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions. I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that he'll definitely do wonders for the film," the cricketer said. He was speaking on Star Sports' pre-show Cricket LIVE.

Directed by MS Sripathy, "800" aims to be a moving portrayal of the life and times of Muralitharan and of "ethnicity and pride". Sethupathi said he loved spending time with Muralitharan to understand his life and was touched by his "charming" personality. "He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality. I love his real life, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murali sir's personality off the field. "He's very adorable and lovable. He's such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told," Sethupathi said. The film's schedule, to be shot across Sri Lanka, UK, Australia and India, will begin early next year, with plans to release it by the end of 2021.

"800" will be made primarily in Tamil, but will be dubbed in all south Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese..

