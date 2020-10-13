People News Roundup: From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

People News Roundup: From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's riseDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:25 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise
BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago.