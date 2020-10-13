Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Matrix 4: Jessica Henwick talks on Lana Wachowski’s contribution as director

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:48 IST
The Matrix 4: Jessica Henwick talks on Lana Wachowski’s contribution as director
Jessica Henwick confirmed that director Lana Wachowski is totally in charge of making The Matrix 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Jessica Henwick Fans

Filming for The Matrix 4 started earlier in February 2020 under the code name 'Project Ice Cream'. But as we all know, the filming was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across the planet.

According to some sources, The Matrix 4 is set to take place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany, and in Chicago. The filming in San Francisco caused irritation amongst citizens and city workers after the reported damage was inflicted to buildings and street lights.

Jessica Henwick recent spoke with Comicbook.com on The Matrix 4. We still don't have any idea who the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress is playing in The Matrix 4. However, in her previous movies, Jessica Henwick was shown beautifully handling herself in the fights.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, Matrix 4, Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," Jessica Henwick opined.

The beautiful actress confirmed that director Lana Wachowski is totally in charge of making The Matrix 4. "Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," the 28-year old Luke Cage actress said.

Majority of the previous cast members will return in The Matrix 4 such as John Wicks actor Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian will return in the movie.

Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana wishes to host 2027 AFCON soccer finals, says Tumiso Rakgare

After the news that Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON edition, now Botswana has wished of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON soccer finals, according to a news report by News Ghana.The minister of youth empowerment, sport, and cul...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020