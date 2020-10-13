The Matrix 4: Jessica Henwick talks on Lana Wachowski’s contribution as director

Filming for The Matrix 4 started earlier in February 2020 under the code name 'Project Ice Cream'. But as we all know, the filming was halted due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across the planet.

According to some sources, The Matrix 4 is set to take place at Babelsberg Studio in Germany, and in Chicago. The filming in San Francisco caused irritation amongst citizens and city workers after the reported damage was inflicted to buildings and street lights.

Jessica Henwick recent spoke with Comicbook.com on The Matrix 4. We still don't have any idea who the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress is playing in The Matrix 4. However, in her previous movies, Jessica Henwick was shown beautifully handling herself in the fights.

"There are definitely moments on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, Matrix 4, Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," Jessica Henwick opined.

The beautiful actress confirmed that director Lana Wachowski is totally in charge of making The Matrix 4. "Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," the 28-year old Luke Cage actress said.

Majority of the previous cast members will return in The Matrix 4 such as John Wicks actor Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian will return in the movie.

Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

