Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowardice to show poor only as needy, without any agency: Sudhir Mishra on 'Serious Men'

Adapted from the author's 2010 novel, "Serious Men" chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever Ayyan Mani, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius Adi (Aakshath Das) to improve his family’s fortunes. Through its aspirational central protagonist Mani, a Tamil Dalit in Mumbai, the film examines caste discrimination, upper class privilege and how he turns the system, which oppressed people for generations, to his advantage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:51 IST
Cowardice to show poor only as needy, without any agency: Sudhir Mishra on 'Serious Men'

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was clear when he set out to adapt Manu Joseph's "Serious Men" for the screen that he would not mould its protagonist in a poor-man stereotype, giving the character agency as well shades of grey. Adapted from the author's 2010 novel, "Serious Men" chronicles the story of an ambitious underachiever Ayyan Mani, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius Adi (Aakshath Das) to improve his family’s fortunes.

Through its aspirational central protagonist Mani, a Tamil Dalit in Mumbai, the film examines caste discrimination, upper class privilege and how he turns the system, which oppressed people for generations, to his advantage. In an interview with PTI, Mishra said he saw Mani, played with charming restless energy by Siddiqui, as a man who is two steps ahead of the world.

"What has Ayyan Mani done? He has taken the educational system and made his son mug up something which the teachers aren't smart enough to catch. He has used the system. He is grey. It's a form of cowardice not to give the poor this agency." Over the years, Mishra has chronicled stories with sociopolitical backdrop successfully in films like "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" , "Dharavi" and "Chameli." With "Serious Men" , Mishra said he didn't want to make a film which would ignite a discussion among the privileged only because the poor were viewed with sympathy and not as equal, flawed beings. "To only show them as this crawling, earnest people who look up to others, crying slowly as they drown in some quick sand, wasn't what I wanted to do. That's the bad art film you drink wine and discuss at film festivals," he said.

The filmmaker found Mani as a "fascinating, complicated, humane" character, the one who refuses to play by the book. Mani is a quick learner, dynamic and aware of the frauds the upper class pulls off as well as their brilliance, he added. "The film sees the world through his eyes. He is trying to soak up, learn what you've not given him. He's taking the opportunity which wasn't given to him and giving them to his son.

"Everybody manipulates, even the serious men in the film. But the world is asking Ayyan Mani to be an idealistic character, to be better than the world itself, though it's the same world that didn't treat him well. He gets that but isn't bitter." The director also finds a parallel between his other Mumbai-set film, 1992's "Dharavi" , which follows the story of a dreamer Raj Karan Yadav (played by Om Puri) from one of the world's largest slums. Mishra said both, Mani and Yadav, were grey men who aspired to rise above the circumstances and challenge the system.

"'Dharavi' was about a taxi driver who comes from Uttar Pradesh. He wasn't one of those who people would stomp on, who'd ask for mercy always. He was an entrepreneur and I remember being told back then how could I write a complex, grey character. "But he was doing what everyone was doing and in fact was better than most. I saw some connection between 'Dharavi' and 'Serious Men'," Mishra added.

Written by Bhavesh Mandalia and produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas, "Serious Men" also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar, and introduces actor Indira Tiwari. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday. The Spaniard, a two-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has not competed in a grand prix since he ...

Cyprus parliament speaker, filmed on citizenship probe, to abstain from duties

Cypruss parliamentary speaker, filmed in an undercover video on a controversial citizenship scheme, said on Tuesday he would abstain from his duties until an investigation was completed. Demetris Syllouris, who is the second-highest ranking...

Show cause notices for closure issued to Flipkart, Patanjali over PWM Rules, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB has told the NGT that it has issued show cause notices for closure of operations to Flipkart and Patanjali Peya as they are not registered with it and have not responded to its communications on the ...

Despite low rain, valley reaps 'record-breaking' paddy crop

Despite low rainfall in the region, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are expecting a record-breaking harvest of 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. According to Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director of Agriculture, the Union Territory has w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020