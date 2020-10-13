Jonah Hill, Gianna Santos call off their engagement

Hollywood star Jonah Hill and his fiance Gianna Santos have parted ways. The news comes just a year after Hill, 36, and Santos, 31, got engaged in September 2019.

A source close to the couple told Us magazine that the pair split about six weeks ago. "The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship," it added.

Hill and Santos were first linked in August 2018 after they were spotted strolling through New York City together. Throughout the course of their relationship, the couple had kept their romance out of the spotlight, only rarely being photographed in public..