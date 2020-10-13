Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for YRF's 'Prithviraj'

Left Menu
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar joined co-actor Akshay for the shoot of her first and upcoming YRF project 'Prithviraj'.

Updated: 13-10-2020 17:41 IST
Manushi Chhillar. Image Credit: ANI

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar joined co-actor Akshay for the shoot of her first and upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) project 'Prithviraj'. The 23-year-old actor will be the leading lady of the historical drama based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan.

About her grand Bollywood debut, Chhillar has maintained, "It is a huge honour for me and I am giving my everything and working really hard to try and get a lot of love and appreciation from audiences when my film releases. Sanyogita is a dream role for me and I'm doing my best to do justice to the responsibility that has been entrusted on me." Earlier, she was repeatedly spotted at the YRF' Mumbai studio in the run-up to the Prithviraj shoot date as she was doing script readings with her director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

The actor wanted to know the scenes at the back of her hand before the shoot began. She now heads into an intense shooting schedule of the film. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. (ANI)

