Violet Evergarden Season 2: Is it secretly underway? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:13 IST
Albeit the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not directly announced, Kyoto Animation has revealed that they are working on something new. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 renewed? Fans of Japanese light novel series (written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase) have been ardently waiting for the second season since Season 1 dropped its finale around 2.5 years.

Albeit the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not directly announced, Kyoto Animation has revealed that they are working on something new. The series enthusiasts got highly delighted with an assumption that they are indeed working on another season.

We may not have the official plot or synopsis for Violet Evergarden Season 2 but fans are expecting the first season's some unanswered questions to be solved in the next season. The viewers have a question related to the reappearance of Major Gilbert in the second season despite being executed. One sect of fans firmly dwells on the opinion that his character would be visible through flashbacks.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Minor Chihara as Erica, Takua Ingi, Reba Buhar as Catalia, etc.

Even we believe on fan's assumption that Violet Evergarden Season 2 is underway secretly, still we need to wait longer due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry in the last couple of months. Thus, fans have no other alternative than waiting. However, fans highly enjoyed Violet Evergarden the Movie that was released on September 18, 2020.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but fans believe it is secretly under production. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

