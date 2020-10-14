People News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108 and more

Left Menu
Roberta McCain, mother of late 'maverick' Senator John McCain, dies at 108

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago.

Roberta McCain, whose irrepressible spirit and energy helped shape the maverick tendencies of her older son, the late U.S. Senator John McCain, died on Monday at the age of 108, her daughter-in-law said. "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "I couldn't have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."

Myanmar centenarian shrugs off coronavirus, worries about grandchildren

Myanmar centenarian Thein Khin not only beat the coronavirus but barely knew she had it. Thein Khin, 100, tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in an isolation centre last month when the virus spread among four generations of her family, but was asymptomatic and said she was more worried about her grandchildren.

Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell pressed a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled his sexual abuse of girls. Maxwell's lawyer Adam Mueller told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that releasing Maxwell's sworn April 2016 deposition, which was taken in a separate civil case, threatened to undermine her trial scheduled for next July.

