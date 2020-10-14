Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Sex Education Season 3 is positively going to be intense than the previous two seasons. Fans truly have turned desperate to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can see again in the series.

How could we say Sex Education Season 3 will be remarkably intense? In February 2020, Netflix tweeted, "let's talk about sex baby, let's talk about season 3 (of Sex Education)". This was just a clue dropped by the streaming giant that ensures that the series aficionados will surely have more hardcore topics than they had experienced before.

In other words, Sex Education Season 3 will deal with Jean who is pregnant with Jacob's child after she breaks up with him. They are likely to reunite in the imminent episodes. Two options are there – Jean may abort her pregnancy or she confesses it to Otis and give birth to a baby. The plot is highly expected to deal with hardcore topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak to name a few. It will be full of thrill, suspense and emotional plot and quite interesting than the previous seasons.

A rumour has recently popped up that Margot Robbie would be joining Sex Education in Season 3. Fans of Sex Education fell victim to this fake announcement after a Twitter account called 'Netflix Diaries' posted the image.

The Twitter account 'Netflix Diaries' is not affiliated with the streaming giant Netflix. The image posted immediately earned attention and thousands of retweets after its airing.

The account wrote: Sex Education. Season 3. February 2021. THE BIG SISTER IS HERE. 🖤

Many fans started believing that Margot Robbie would surely be seen in Sex Education Season 3. One fan commented, "Margot Robbie is going to be in Sex Education 3 and I don't know how to act."

In truth, Margot Robbie's picture was taken from the 2019 movie Bombshell. Her picture was attached with an existing shot of Mackey as Maeve Wiley.

Sex Education. Season 3. February 2021.THE BIG SISTER IS HERE. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FeaYNHbTte — Netflix Diaries. (@netflxdiaries) October 10, 2020

The plot for Sex Education Season 3 will commence where it ended in Season 2. It is highly expected to solve many mysteries that were unresolved in the previous season. Many loose ends were left and the series creator will be coming up with an amazing storyline that will also resolve previous mysteries.

Many interesting things will be seen in Sex Education Season 3 with the returning of Maeve (Emma Mackey), Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Isaac (George Robinson), Rahim (Sami Outalbali)and villainous Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) among others.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

