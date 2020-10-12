Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:14 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo's dangerous revenge plot?
The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is yet to get the official release date by Netflix. Netflix announced on July 31 on social media that the Spanish series would end forever with the fifth season. Fans are little bit disappointed but they want a beautiful and memorable experience with the final season.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The good part in favour of its development is that the production for Season 5 had already been commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," Alex Pina said.

Netflix has announced two new cast members for Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898. The last of the Philippines). The avid viewers have speculated that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence. "Úrsula filming with the new guy, a flashback of Tokyo's dead boyfriend perhaps?" one Reddit-user theorized.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) may also see the killing of show's one of the most lovable characters, Denver. The viewers are wondering that Arturo may kill Denver in the imminent season in a dangerous revenge plot.

Arturo is very angry with Denver for raising his child with Monica (now known as Stockholm) and they have been living in Thailand. Express reminded that Denver was fuming when he learned Arturo was back and had been trying to persuade Stockholm to let him see Cincinnati. The pair ended up fighting with Arturo badly beaten by Denver which left Stockholm horrified.

Money Heist Season 5 can show Arturo in a quite determined state to take revenge on Denver and split the couple for ruining his affair with Stockholm. Thus, fans are worried about losing Denver in the fifth season.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

