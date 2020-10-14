Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago. Analysis: Fewer movies in theaters? Big Media turns focus to streaming video

Walt Disney Co's revamp of its media and entertainment businesses represents Hollywood's latest move to prioritize streaming media, raising questions about how much big media companies will continue to support movie theaters. On Monday, Disney said it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services as consumers increasingly gravitate to digital viewing. AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp have made similar moves. Kanye West focuses on religion in first election campaign video

Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families. West, 43, who launched his campaign for the White House with erratic statements on his social media accounts in July, is on the official ballot in a handful of U.S. states, according to U.S. media, but has no mathematical chance of winning. TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for the real thing

Fourteen years after television political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls on Nov. 3 to choose a real one. Martin Sheen - who played the liberal-leaning U.S. President Jed Bartlet on the show - reunites with fictional White House staffers portrayed by Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Dule Hill, Janel Maloney and Richard Schiff for a one-off special to promote voting. Fender releases new professional guitars as sales boom during pandemic

Fender Musical Instruments Corp on Tuesday released a new range of electric guitars aimed at professional players, hoping that a sales boom in entry level guitars will carry over into $1,000-plus instruments, even as many live music venues remain shuttered. Fender released updated "American Professional II" versions of its iconic Stratocaster and Telecaster models long played by artists such as Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen. Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy. Stevie Wonder releases two songs appealing for love and unity

Stevie Wonder on Tuesday released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and said he would donate 100% of the proceeds of one of them to the non-profit Feeding America. "Where Is Our Love Song" and "Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate," are songs Wonder, 70, said he had started writing years ago about romantic relationships but was inspired to give them a different twist by the tumultuous events of the past year. Radiohead strummer tests radical redesign of electric guitar

British band Radiohead's rhythm guitarist Ed O'Brien has been putting a radical redesign of the electric guitar through its paces. The Circle Guitar features a rotating disc that can be fitted with plectrums to strum the strings, freeing up one hand for the guitarist to experiment with new sounds.