Left Menu

Craig Tiley: New Era for the US Tennis Association

Craig Tiley is set to become CEO of the US Tennis Association, replacing Lew Sherr who joined the New York Mets. Tiley previously led Tennis Australia and directed the Australian Open, achieving remarkable success. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to boost the USTA's global and grassroots presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:43 IST
Craig Tiley: New Era for the US Tennis Association
  • Country:
  • United States

Craig Tiley will assume the role of CEO of the US Tennis Association (USTA), the organization responsible for the US Open, it was announced this week. Tiley's move comes after serving as the head of Tennis Australia and as the tournament director for their Grand Slam event, the Australian Open.

The USTA confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that Tiley will commence his new position in the upcoming months. He steps into the role following Lew Sherr, who departed from the USTA last year to take on the position of president of business operations for the New York Mets.

Tiley, originally from South Africa, boasts a rich history in tennis, having coached the University of Illinois men's team to a 32-0 record and an NCAA championship in 2003. Under his leadership, the Australian Open expanded into a 15-day spectacle, breaking records in both attendance and revenue.

TRENDING

1
Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

 India
2
Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

 India
3
Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

Shaheen Afridi Lauds Harry Brook's Sensational Innings in T20 World Cup

 Global
4
Cash Stacks Uncovered: Odisha Mines Official's Massive Corruption Bust

Cash Stacks Uncovered: Odisha Mines Official's Massive Corruption Bust

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026