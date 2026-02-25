Craig Tiley: New Era for the US Tennis Association
Craig Tiley is set to become CEO of the US Tennis Association, replacing Lew Sherr who joined the New York Mets. Tiley previously led Tennis Australia and directed the Australian Open, achieving remarkable success. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to boost the USTA's global and grassroots presence.
- Country:
- United States
Craig Tiley will assume the role of CEO of the US Tennis Association (USTA), the organization responsible for the US Open, it was announced this week. Tiley's move comes after serving as the head of Tennis Australia and as the tournament director for their Grand Slam event, the Australian Open.
The USTA confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that Tiley will commence his new position in the upcoming months. He steps into the role following Lew Sherr, who departed from the USTA last year to take on the position of president of business operations for the New York Mets.
Tiley, originally from South Africa, boasts a rich history in tennis, having coached the University of Illinois men's team to a 32-0 record and an NCAA championship in 2003. Under his leadership, the Australian Open expanded into a 15-day spectacle, breaking records in both attendance and revenue.
ALSO READ
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges
Craig Tiley Appointed CEO of US Tennis Association
UPDATE 1-Olympics-LA28 CEO voices strong support for embattled chair Wasserman
AI transition to be painful for IT industry as it involves humans: HCLTech CEO
Mumbai Climate Week's impact depend on follow-through actions: CEO Shishir Joshi