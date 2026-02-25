Craig Tiley: New Era for the US Tennis Association

Craig Tiley will assume the role of CEO of the US Tennis Association (USTA), the organization responsible for the US Open, it was announced this week. Tiley's move comes after serving as the head of Tennis Australia and as the tournament director for their Grand Slam event, the Australian Open.

The USTA confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that Tiley will commence his new position in the upcoming months. He steps into the role following Lew Sherr, who departed from the USTA last year to take on the position of president of business operations for the New York Mets.

Tiley, originally from South Africa, boasts a rich history in tennis, having coached the University of Illinois men's team to a 32-0 record and an NCAA championship in 2003. Under his leadership, the Australian Open expanded into a 15-day spectacle, breaking records in both attendance and revenue.