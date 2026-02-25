Strengthening Ties: Modi's Historic Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Israel on Wednesday for a significant two-day visit, during which he will engage in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi's itinerary includes addressing the Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, and connecting with the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement, Modi highlighted the robust and multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Israel, noting its remarkable growth and dynamism. He expressed enthusiasm for discussions with Netanyahu aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as science, technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defense, and trade.

This historic visit marks Modi as the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset. Additionally, he will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, further solidifying diplomatic ties between the two nations.