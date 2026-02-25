Left Menu

Market Jitters Boost Gold as US Policy Uncertainty Looms

Gold prices surged to $5,181.95 per ounce as investors sought safety amid uncertain U.S. tariff policies following a Supreme Court ruling against Trump's measures. The return of the Chinese market also buoyed interest in gold and silver. Key geopolitical discussions and potential interest rate cuts could further influence prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 09:43 IST
Market Jitters Boost Gold as US Policy Uncertainty Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a volatile trading session, gold prices experienced an increase as investors turned to the metal's safe-haven status amidst growing uncertainty over U.S. tariffs. This comes in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against several of former President Donald Trump's initiatives.

Spot gold advanced 0.7% to $5,181.95 per ounce during Asian trading, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.5% to $5,200.40. Market analyst Kyle Rodda noted that the reopening of Chinese markets and U.S. policy confusion maintain gold's allure.

Despite new tariffs and Federal Reserve positions suggesting little change in interest rate policy, markets anticipate rate cuts. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue with talks between Iran and the U.S. in Geneva, and metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also saw price increases.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Spice Trade: India and EU Unite on Safety and Standards

Strengthening Spice Trade: India and EU Unite on Safety and Standards

 India
2
Prime Minister's Residence Threatens Harmony Amid Shen Yun Controversy

Prime Minister's Residence Threatens Harmony Amid Shen Yun Controversy

 Australia
3
Trump's State of the Union: A Case for Confrontation with Iran

Trump's State of the Union: A Case for Confrontation with Iran

 Global
4
European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026