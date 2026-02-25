Trump's State of the Union: A Pitched Battle for Approval
During the longest State of the Union address, President Donald Trump emphasized his economic achievements amidst falling approval ratings and upcoming midterm elections. He faced Democratic opposition over his immigration policies and his handling of key issues like inflation and foreign conflicts, while claiming significant successes during his presidency.
During the longest State of the Union address in history, President Donald Trump highlighted his economic accomplishments, seeking to bolster his administration amidst declining approval ratings and upcoming midterm elections. Declaring a 'golden age,' he cited curbed inflation, record stock market highs, tax cuts, and reduced drug prices as achievements.
The address underscored the tensions between Trump and Democratic lawmakers, as empty seats on the Democratic side reflected boycotts and rallies against his presidency. His immigration policies, claiming a link to violent crime, sparked verbal clashes, while critics highlighted ongoing issues such as rising costs and Iran tensions.
Despite some successes, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed only 36% of Americans approved of Trump's economic handling. As midterms loom large, Democrats aim for Congressional control. Trump's rhetoric continued to stir controversy, including his criticism of voter ID laws, while his combative style offered theatrical moments reminiscent of his reality TV past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Democrats Criticize Trump's Inaction on Russia Sanctions
After Supreme Court rebuke, Democrats call for government to refund billions in Trump tariff money
US Senate Democrats introduce bill to force refunds of Trump tariffs deemed illegal
Shelving China actions harms US national security, House Democrats say
After Supreme Court rebuke, Democrats call for government to refund billions in Trump tariff money