Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Faraaz Khan admitted in ICU, family seeks financial help

The details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members -- Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon. They said that Khan had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:37 IST
Actor Faraaz Khan admitted in ICU, family seeks financial help
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who starred in films like "Fareb" and "Mehndi" in the 1990s, is battling for his life after suffering multiple seizures, his family has said. Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, the family said. The details about the actor's health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members -- Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

They said that Khan had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently. "The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do," Abousher and Shamoon wrote in a statement posted on the fundraising platform Impactguru.com. However, Khan suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital. It was later diagnosed that he suffered the seizures due to a "herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest". "He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability," the family said.

Abousher and Shamoon said that Khan is still unconscious in the ICU but will require another seven to ten days of critical care. The expense for the treatment will be around Rs 25 lakh, they added. "The doctors have said Faraaz can get better and go back to his normal life only if he receives the necessary treatment. "This shall only be possible with your help and support. Please donate for our campaign and share it with your family and friends to save a fellow artist, a brother, a friend," the statement concluded. On Twitter, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt requested people to donate for the actor's treatment.

"Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she tweeted. The fundraiser has so far received over Rs 7 lakhs in donations.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares plays for the first time sold for a record 9.97 million at auction on Wednesday, Christies in New York said. The First Folio containing 36 of Shakespeares plays, one of only six kn...

Sisodia given additional charge of labour, employment departments

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given additional charge of the labour and employment departments in addition to his existing portfolios, sources said. Minister Gopal Rai, who held the charge of the two departments, was...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 555 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has sur...

Ludhiana police busts fake surety racket

The city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake surety racket with the arrest of four persons. The accused allegedly forged property documents to get more than 50 undertrials out in bail.Rakesh Agrawal, Ludhiana Police Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020