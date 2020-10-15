Left Menu
Development News Edition

The robot dolphin that could replace captive animals at theme parks one day

Edge Innovations, a U.S. engineering company with an animatronic and special effects division in California, designed the dolphin, which cost $26 million. It hopes that life-like animatronics used in Hollywood movies could one day entertain crowds at theme parks, instead of wild animals held in captivity.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 00:36 IST
The robot dolphin that could replace captive animals at theme parks one day

Darting around the pool as a group of swimmers stands in the shallow end, the dolphin looks much like those that jump through hoops and perform acrobatics at theme parks. But this marine creature is a robot.

"When I first saw the dolphin, I thought it could be real," said a woman who swam with the remote-controlled creature. Edge Innovations, a U.S. engineering company with an animatronic and special effects division in California, designed the dolphin, which cost $26 million.

It hopes that life-like animatronics used in Hollywood movies could one day entertain crowds at theme parks, instead of wild animals held in captivity. Swimmers could dive with robotic great white sharks or even reptiles that filled Jurassic-era seas millions of years ago. "There are like 3,000 dolphins currently in captivity being used to generate several billions of dollars just for dolphin experiences. And so there's obviously an appetite to love and learn about dolphins," said Edge Innovations founder and CEO Walt Conti.

"And so we want to use that appetite and offer kind of different ways to fall in love with the dolphin." Animatronics may bring back audiences turned off by parks using live animals, said Conti.

Some 20 European countries have already banned or limited the presence of wild animals in circuses. At Edge's Hayward, California headquarters, its 550-pound (250-kg), 8-and-a-half-foot (2.5-meter) animatronic dolphin with skin made from medical-grade silicone headlined a program for schools in partnership with TeachKind, part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Edge also made the aquatic creatures used in Hollywood blockbusters "Free Willy," "Deep Blue Sea" and "Anaconda." "The idea of this pilot is really to create a kind of "Sesame Street" under water," said Roger Holzberg, creative director for Edge's animatronic program.

"Those characters taught a generation how to feel about different kinds of aspects of humankind in ways that had never been imagined before. And that's what we dream of with this project."

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai launches virtual working programme for overseas professionals

Dubai has launched a new programme that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers in their home country. The move offers remote workers and their families the opportunity to ...

UK PM Johnson tells EU he is 'disappointed' with Brexit deal progress

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that he was disappointed there had not been more progress in Brexit trade talks, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister noted the ...

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions li...

'We must react': France's Macron announces nightly curfews

France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the countrys 67 million people to tackle a resurgent coronavirus, but a new national lockdown is not envisaged, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.Macron announced the curf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020