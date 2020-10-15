Left Menu
Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' adds Stanley Tucci and John Bradley

Emmerich, best known for directing sci-fi action movies such as "Independence Day", "The Day After Tomorrow" and "2012", has penned the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. The plot follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth, reported Deadline.

Actors Stanley Tucci and John Bradley are the latest additions to the cast of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's next "Moonfall" .

The plot follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth, reported Deadline. Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Oscar nominee Tucci and Bradley, best known for starring as Samwell Tarly in the epic HBO series "Game of Thrones" , join actors Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Charlie Plummer in the project. Tucci will essay the role of Tom Phillips, a wealthy car dealer, who's married to Brian Harper's (Wilson) ex-wife.

Bradley, who replaces Josh Gad after he exited the film over scheduling issues, will play KC Houseman, an eccentric and unkempt genius who discovers that the moon has fallen out of its orbit. "Moonfall" will start production later this month in Montreal, Canada. Emmerich is producing the film under his Centropolis banner with Kloser via his company, Street Entertainment.

