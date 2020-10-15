Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5 synopsis revealed, will Uhtred become an octogenarian?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:56 IST
The Last Kingdom Season 5 synopsis revealed, will Uhtred become an octogenarian?
Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy in The Last Kingdom Season 5 and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom has already been renewed for Season 5 and fans are highly excited about it. Albeit there is no official release date for the fifth season, still the series enthusiasts can expect it by the end of 2021.

The production for The Last Kingdom Season 5 is likely to commence in November 2020, as previously revealed by What's on Netflix. It (the production) will run under the strict guidelines issued by the government.

Fans have taken to Reddit to discuss whether the fictionalised Uhtred will be around to see Athelstan become king in The Last Kingdom Season 5. One user said, "Cornwell has said many times Uhtred will make it to T which is historically considered the moment England began."

Another fan clarified on Reddit how the viewers are likely to see Uhtred in The Last Kingdom Season 5 to be around 80 years of age at the time of battle, which should wrap up the series of books.

Will Uhtred still be alive at the end of The Last Kingdom Season 5 when Athelstan becomes king? One user commented, "Uhtred has some pretty serious plot armour, so probably. "Cornwell is using him to tell the story of the various Saxon kingdoms becoming England, so Uhtred will have to stick around long enough to tell the whole story."

According to the synopsis of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in The Last Kingdom Season 5. New enemies are likely to arise. The imminent season might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

The release of Last Kingdom Season 5 will take adequate time as the production was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that devastated the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

