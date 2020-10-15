Left Menu
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell hints ‘Amaury Nolasco only knows what’s going on’

15-10-2020
In the imminent Prison Break Season 6, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Prison Break lovers across the world are dying to know the release date of Season 6. Thanks to Dominic Purcell who continues to assure the series enthusiasts that sixth season is in the process of making.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 is already under production. Its official plot is totally kept under wrap to mainly avoid predictions and rumors. We all know the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the production of Prison Break Season 6 in the last couple of months. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Recently, Dominic Purcell took to Instagram to assure that Prison Break Season 6 would surely take place. "Rumor number 1. I'm old. Yes. I'm 50.....Rumor number 2. I'm bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes.....Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not," Dominic Purcell wrote. He also shared a selfie for cryptically floating the update while addressing a number of rumors.

Prison Break aficionados might have forgotten Dominic Purcell's old message on the making of Season 6. During the mid of May this year, the 50-year old actor gave a hint on the making of Prison Break Season 6. He wrote that Amaury Nolasco is the only one who knows what's going on with the sixth season.

"@amaurynolasco is the only one that knows what's going with #prisonbreak6. Hit him up," Dominic Purcell wrote on Instagram against a short clip.

Dominic Purcell also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. 'Him' was directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. Amaury Nolasco is best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on Prison Break and for his role in Transformers.

@amaurynolasco is the only one that knows what's going with #prisonbreak6. Hit him up.

In the imminent Prison Break Season 6, Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Sara Tancredi will return in the sixth season to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

