Supergirl Season 6: Final season’s vital updates, Melissa Benoist shares her experience

The CW released a poster for Supergirl Season 6 in August this year to ignite fans' encouragement and passion for the series. The series lovers are a tad disappointed after knowing that the series will be ending soon.

The cancellation of Supergirl with Season 6 is a surprising move from the broadcaster that makes it the second Arrowverse show to conclude its run (after the series Arrow). Unfortunately, Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date.

The CW made the announcement in third week of September that Supergirl Season 6 would mark end to the series. The final season will consist of 20 episodes and premiere anytime in 2021.

Supergirl's official Twitter account announced in August that Season 6 would be out in 2021. Here's the embedded tweet from the official Twitter handle of Supergirl.

🌀 She's seen the future 🌀 #Supergirl Season 6 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/m5o8T1MqVa — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) August 6, 2020

CW's new poster for Supergirl Season 6 with the superhero Dreamer was the main focal point. The character Dreamer was introduced in Season 4 and became an ally to Supergirl including a close friend to Kara Danvers.

The abilities of Dreamer are wonderful and flabbergasting. She will be seen having the ability to astral project. She even can speak to people in their dreams. She is also the first transgender superhero to appear on the television.

The series' star Melissa Benoist recently took to Instagram to say something vital that is linked to calling Supergirl Season 6 as the final season.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Melissa Benoist wrote.

"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful," she added. "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪" she further added.

Although the cast for Supergirl Season 6 is not officially confirmed, fans can expect Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainy, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, and Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen.

Supergirl Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in the first phase of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Last Kingdom Season 5 synopsis revealed, will Uhtred become an octogenarian?