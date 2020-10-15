Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood to co-host  'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' series to celebrate COVID-19 heroes

Actors Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood have been roped in to co-host the documentary series "Bharat Ke Mahaveer" to celebrate the country's selfless heroes of COVID-19 pandemic. The series is a joint initiative between United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, in partnership with Discovery Channel.

The three-part show will showcase 12 stories of unsung heroes who displayed "strength and solidarity" amid the pandemic. Mirza, who is UN Secretary-General’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, said India has shown the world how people's united power can overcome "any adversity." "Instead of self-interest, we have seen an outpouring of solidarity during the pandemic. People are banding together to spread love, compassion and positivity through their actions, thereby ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind. "I am proud to call myself an Indian and proud to be part of this excellent initiative," Mirza said in a statement. Sood, who has been at the forefront of COVID-related relief activities, said the pandemic has been "painful" but it didn't deter individuals to show extraordinary sense of empathy.

"The almighty has been benevolent to me, and has given me means to help others, and I tried in my small way, but some of the stories I have read are of individuals with limited means but who with their strong will – moved mountains. "The world will know more about these heroes through Bharat Ke Mahaveer," Sood, who is also the face of the campaign along with Mirza, added. "Bharat Ke Mahaveer" celebrates stories of solidarity, where, whether through food distribution, providing medical care, donating their life savings or feeding a stray animal, citizens displayed a strong sense of togetherness in times of crisis. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said the aim of the series is to put spotlight on those who despite overwhelming challenges, stepped up to help others. “Throughout this global crisis, we have seen countless stories of individuals across the country who have gone beyond their call of duty. Even in the Aspirational Districts, despite facing greater developmental challenges, people came forward in a tremendous display of humanity," Kant said. "Bharat Ke Mahaveer" will air on Discovery Channel and also stream on Discovery Plus in November.