Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian king meets denied half-sister for first time

Belgium's King Philippe has met his half-sister Delphine for the first time after she won a years-long legal battle to prove that they have the same father, earning recognition as a princess. The two met last Friday at the palace in the Brussels suburb of Laeken, the royal household said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:19 IST
Belgian king meets denied half-sister for first time
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Belgium's King Philippe has met his half-sister Delphine for the first time after she won a years-long legal battle to prove that they have the same father, earning recognition as a princess.

The two met last Friday at the palace in the Brussels suburb of Laeken, the royal household said on Thursday. "It was a warm meeting. We had the chance to get to know each other during a long and rich exchange where we spoke about our respective lives and our common interests," the king and Delphine said in a joint statement.

"This bond will develop further within the family." Delphine, a Belgian artist, fought a seven-year legal battle to prove that former King Albert II, who abdicated in 2013, is her father. After a DNA test showed that the 86-year-old is, a court granted her the title of princess earlier this month.

She has since changed her surname from Boel to Saxe-Cobourg, her father's family name. Until then, she said her father and siblings, including King Philippe, had refused to communicate with her and she was not expecting anything from them.

"However if suddenly they showed signs of life I would never turn my back to them," she told a news conference last week.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Awara, under which suspicious vagabonds are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so fa...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

Adds details, quotes throughout By Nellie PeytonDAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020