Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:41 IST
Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife
Mirzapur Season 2 seems to be a ‘Badlapur’, which is clearly evident from a newly release video. Image Credit: Twitter / MirzapurAmazon

Mirzapur Season 2 is definitely a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series fans have been waiting for since November 2018. And now the time has finally come for its release and the premiere date is also confirmed. Hurray!!!

The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2's release date via a teaser. Since then fans have become aggressive to know what they can see in the second season. Many spoilers have already floated on the web world with multiple hints provided by Amazon on Twitter and YouTube. They hinted that the second season is going to be bigger and better compared to the first season.

The co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani said on Mirzapur Season 2, "Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show."

Mirzapur Season 2 seems to be a 'Badlapur', which is clearly evident from a newly released video. The promotional video shows Dimpy saying, "we have not cried from that night till date." Dimpy adds, "Now it is their turn to cry and shed tears now".

The scene of Mirzapur Season 2 in the video shows Dimpy taking out a sharp-edged knife. Harshita Shekhar Gaur will be seen again in Mirzapur Season 2 reprising her role as Dimpy, sister of Guddu Pandit, and Bablu Pandit.

Here is how Amazon elaborates Mirzapur Season 2: They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. Mirzapur is a dream, and it shall come true. The wait is finally over! A whole new season full of thrill, suspense, action, and drama. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli. The season is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Created by Puneet Krishna, and Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya, and Abbas Raza Khan.

Mirzapur Season 2 will be out on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

Also Read: The Family Man Season 2's production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant evacuation flights resume from Libya, U.N. agency says

United Nations evacuation flights for migrants stuck in Libya have resumed after being suspended because of the global pandemic, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday. More than 150 people from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, incl...

National T20 Cup: PCB issues warning following bio-secure breaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday insisted it will not allow any player or official to put at risk the health and safety of other competitors and those breaching the bio-secure protocols in the future will be sent packing from the Na...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pfizer vaccine hopes help soothe shaky markets

Hopes that Pfizer could apply for a U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in November helped soothe financial markets shaken by fears that that the resurgent coronavirus pandemic may undermine a fragile economic recovery.Wall Street fu...

FACTBOX-Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement. Following is i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020