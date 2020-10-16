Left Menu
The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:33 IST
The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance
Fans are happy after getting a post over Instagram that The Family Man creators wrapped up the shooting schedule for Season 2. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated superhit web TV series since Season 1 was aired in September 2019. Fans are a tad excited after getting a new video from Amazon Prime Video.

A new video aired by Amazon Prime Video testifies how the streaming giant cares for its viewers who are ardently waiting for The Family Man Season 2. On September 20, Amazon released a video to celebrate first year anniversary of the series.

The title of this new video is "The Family Man Season 2 Coming Soon | 1 Year Anniversary | Amazon Original". The message is quite clear what the streaming giant wants to convey on the much-awaited second season. Thus, fans are excited as they are ensured that the second season is coming soon.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee disclosed what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to commence where Season 1 ended. Thus, it's going to give adrenaline-rush to the viewers with more shocking and twisting incidents. The viewers can expect Srikant and his team to manipulate the root of Zulfikar's mission that can possibly lead the story to a new landscape – London.

Fans are happy after getting a post over Instagram that The Family Man creators wrapped up the shooting schedule for Season 2. The series enthusiasts have congratulated them with many commenting 'can't wait', 'we are so excited to watch it', 'eagerly waiting' etc.

The Family Man Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

