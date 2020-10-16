Left Menu
Sam Smith, Doja Cat to perform at MTV EMAs

The organisers will announce additional performers as well as presenters and a host for the ceremony later. Smith, who is nominated for a best collaboration award for "I’m Ready" with Demi Lovato, will perform at the EMAs after the launch of new album 'Love Goes' on October 30.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:42 IST
Oscar-winning singer Sam Smith and pop star Doja Cat are among the artistes set to perform at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs). The announcement was made by the organisers in a statement posted on the official website.

Besides Smith and Doja Cat, the ceremony will also see performances by Colombian singer Maluma, English performer Yungblud and Sweden's Zara Larsson. The 2020 MTV EMAs will be "shot from multiple locations around the world," according to MTV. The organisers will announce additional performers as well as presenters and a host for the ceremony later.

Smith, who is nominated for a best collaboration award for  "I’m Ready" with Demi Lovato, will perform at the EMAs after the launch of new album 'Love Goes' on October 30. Maluma has set his sights on best Latin, best virtual live and best Latin America central act. Doja Cat and YUNGBLUD are both nominated in the best push and best new categories.

The 2020 EMAs will be held on November 8..

