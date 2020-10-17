Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durga Puja committee to install giant TV screens to help people watch decoration & idol

The Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja committee, which has modelled its pandal as a giant urn and put up the idol on an elevated platform inside for the restricted entry of visitors or roadside view, will also stream every moment of the celebrations through facebook live and the website of the puja committee in 360 angle. "We will provide Youtube links from where the proceedings can be viewed," puja committee General Secretary Somen Dutta said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:01 IST
Durga Puja committee to install giant TV screens to help people watch decoration & idol

A big-budget Durga Puja committee in the city will adorn the idols of Goddess Durga and her progeny with 25 kg gold and to avoid crowding inside the pandal would install giant TV screens on roads so that revellers can watch the decoration and the idol. The idols of Sribhumi Sporting Club will be wearing golden crown, golden chain and the golden jewellery, state Fire minister Sujit Bose, the livewire behind the puja told PTI.

Basu said while the puja will shun its usual lustre due to COVID-19 situation, but there will be no scaling down of the idol's height and its look. "We will ensure visitors do not crowd inside the pandal and will control the crowd in case there is the hint of gathering. We will ask them to see the pandal and protima (idol) on the giant TV screens put up near the marquee on the side of VIP Road if there is a chance of swelling of crowd at any moment," the senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

He said the pandal will look like the famous Kedarnath temple. The Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja committee, which has modelled its pandal as a giant urn and put up the idol on an elevated platform inside for the restricted entry of visitors or roadside view, will also stream every moment of the celebrations through facebook live and the website of the puja committee in 360 angle.

"We will provide Youtube links from where the proceedings can be viewed," puja committee General Secretary Somen Dutta said. The Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, which has altogether banned the entry of people outside the locality to the puja pandal will also live stream different rituals including 'pushpanjali' (offering flowers to the goddess), sandhipujo on Youtube, facebook live, puja committee spokesman Sajal Ghosh said.

"We will also show images of the pandal, the interiors and the deity to make those left out not to miss the ambience altogether," Ghosh said. The Jodhpur Park 95 Pally will have several trucks fitted with giant screen LED TV that will move around the city and will beam the different moments of the puja to the revellers.

"While people will be allowed to go inside the pandal, we want to avoid the crowd at any cost," Ratan Dey, President of the committee and member board of administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation said. To enable those not wishing to visit pandals, Bhawanipur 75 Palli will also live stream the moments at the puja pandal on facebook and the rituals, committee Secretary Subir Das said.

"While due to spaced out timing our idol themed on Maa can be seen physically from October 18, if anyone is afraid to be in the crowd, he/she will be able to view and appreciate the same on virtual media as well," Das said..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the US government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Frida...

BJP leader shot dead in UP ahead of assembly bypoll, 3 detained

A local BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 3 assembly bypoll in the area, following which police have detained three people for questioning, an officer said on Satu...

US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating US laws and undermining US warnings about the socialist governments human rights record, according to the top Democrat...

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 after EU meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for the coronavirus and might have caught it at a meeting with his European Union counterparts on Monday, a spokeswoman for his ministry said on Saturday.As a precautionar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020