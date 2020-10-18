Neve Campbell says ‘Clouds’ was emotionally challenging

Actor Neve Campbell says playing the role of terminally ill teenage musician Zach Sobiech’s mother in the biopic “Clouds” was an emotionally draining experience. The 47-year-old actor, who plays author Laura Sobeich in the movie, said as a mother of two in real-life it was difficult for her to play a woman struggling with loss of her child. "As an actor you learn when it is appropriate to cut things off. When I was young I would immerse myself so deeply to give the best performance and it was really unhealthy. I'm a mother of two young boys, so it took a lot to go there,” Campbell told HeyUGuys.com.

During the preparation for her role, the actor got an opportunity to meet real Laura Sobeich. "I was overwhelmed meeting her and admitted her generosity in sharing her story with others,” she added. “Clouds” is based on Laura Sobiech's book "Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way" that details her son’s battle with cancer.

The title of the movie is taken from the inspirational song “Clouds” that Zach Sobiech recorded before passing away at the age of 18 in 2013. Justin Baldoni has directed the movie. It premiered on streaming platform Disney Plus on Friday.