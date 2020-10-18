Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from brother Akshat's pre-wedding celebrations

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared photographs of the pre-wedding celebrations for her brother Akshat. The 'Queen' actor posted glimpses of the traditional 'Haldi' (turmeric) ceremony, which is a ritual carried out in Hindu families before the wedding. In the video, posted on Twitter, Kangana along with other relatives are seen playfully smearing her brother's face with Haldi.

Dressed in an olive green handloom saree with a hint of gold, the actor was seen sporting matching gold plated necklace and earrings. Kangana looked stunning with her hair in a neat bun and a low make-up look. "Today at Nana's house in Mandi for Aksht's Badhai, it's flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents," Kangana captioned the video.

In another tweet, the 'Panga' star described the wedding ritual 'badhaai', stating that it is a tradition in Himachal in which the first invites for a wedding begins with the maternal uncle's house. She had also revealed that Aksht's wedding is scheduled for November and now that this ritual is done, everyone will be sent invitations. Her tweet read, "Aaj mere bhai Akshat ke 'Badhayi' ke kuchh tasaveerein, badhaee Himaachal ki ek parampara hai shaadi ka pehala nimantran maama ke ghar mein diya jaata hai, Akshat ki shaadi November mein hai.Aaj se sabako nimantran die jaeynge islie ise 'Badhayi' kehte hain. (ANI)