One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-10-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 12:16 IST
One Piece Chapter 993 is likely to be out in this week as Eiichiro Oda is reportedly doing good. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We are just a week away from One Piece Chapter 993's release. The manga aficionados are little bit disappointed as One Piece Chapter 993 was not released due to Eiichiro Oda's poor health.

Let's have a look what the manga enthusiasts can see in One Piece Chapter 993. The imminent chapter will continue dealing Luffy and X Drake's meeting. In Chapter 992, Luffy allowed X Drake to enter his alliance.

Luffy agreed when X Drake asked at first but Franky and Jinbe disagreed and asked Luffy not to allow it. They are skeptical about his intentions since he has been one of Kaido's allies for a long time, EconoTimes noted.

One Piece Chapter 993 is likely to be out in this week as Eiichiro Oda is reportedly doing good. Weekly Shonen Jump recently took to Twitter to give a statement on One Piece.

Weekly Shonen Jump cited over Twitter: "ONE PIECE was scheduled to be published in WSJ Issue #44, but due to a sudden illness that left the author in poor physical condition, the series was absent. Eiichiro Oda has now recovered and will resume serialization in WSJ Issue #46. Thank you for your understanding."

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 993 are yet to be revealed. However, EconoTimes revealed that Queen and Who's Who are out to kill X Drake and when he ran away from them, he chanced upon meeting Luffy. He may have wanted to join Luffy's alliance to save his life but it is also possible that he really wants to quit being on Kaido's team now.

One Piece Chapter 993 is likely to be out on Saturday, October 17. The release date is subjected to change. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

