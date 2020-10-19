Hailey Baldwin honours husband Justin Bieber with her new tattoo

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin recently got the letter 'J' tattooed on her ring finger in honour of husband Justin Bieber. According to People Magazine, celebrity tattoo artist Mr K shared a post on Instagram, highlighting the two new tattoos he did for the 23-year-old model.

"It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo," he shared with his followers. As per Mr K, the first tattoo Baldwin requested was the word 'Beleza,' which means 'beauty' in Portuguese on her neck. The model also got the letter 'J' with a star on her ring finger in honour of her husband Justin Bieber.

Baldwin was in New York City this weekend to support her husband's gig on 'Saturday Night Live' as the musical guest. 'Insecure' creator and star Issa Rae served as the host for the first time. As reported by People Magazine, during his two performances, Bieber sang his two latest singles 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco and 'Holy' with Chance the Rapper.

Baldwin's romantic new ink comes just two weeks after the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their extravagant wedding ceremony in South Carolina. (ANI)