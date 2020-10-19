Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Clooney reveals he almost starred in 'The Notebook' with Paul Newman

American actor George Clooney said he had nearly landed a role in 'The Notebook' alongside the late Hollywood star Paul Newman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:04 IST
George Clooney reveals he almost starred in 'The Notebook' with Paul Newman
George Clooney (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor George Clooney said he had nearly landed a role in 'The Notebook' alongside the late Hollywood star Paul Newman. According to People Magazine, while promoting his upcoming Netflix film 'The Midnight Sky' during a virtual chat for the 64th BFI London Film Festival, the 59-year-old star Clooney recalled how he and Newman - who died in 2008 at age 83 after a long battle with cancer - almost joined the beloved 2004 romantic drama based on Nicholas Sparks' novel.

According to Deadline, Clooney recalled,"We were going to do 'The Notebook' together. Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, 'This is it. It's going to be great.' " However, Clooney said he got cold feet after he went home and watched a number of Newman's iconic films.

Clooney recalled, "He's one of the handsomest guys you've ever seen. We met up [again] and I said, 'I can't play you. I don't look anything like you. This is insane,'.We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do." Ryan Gosling went on to play Noah Calhoun with James Garner playing the older version. Rachel McAdams starred opposite Gosling as Allie Hamilton and Gena Rowlands acted opposite Garner.

As per People Magazine,'The Midnight Sky', based on a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton and directed by Clooney, follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic racing to stop a group of fellow astronauts (led by Felicity Jones) from returning to earth after a global catastrophe decimates humanity. The film also stars Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. 'The Midnight Sky' is scheduled to premiere in December on Netflix. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is h...

No more extension of BPCL privatisation bid deadline: DIPAM Secy

BPCL privatisation bid deadline will not be extended for the fifth time, as the governments strategic disinvestment programme that was hit by the pandemic is back on track, DIPAM Secretary said Monday. The government had on four occasions e...

Police busts fake tobacco manufacturing unit

A fake tobacco manufacturing unit was busted and three persons were arrested for making duplicate zarda products at a village in Odishas Jajpur district on Monday, police said. A huge quantity of raw materials, finished imitated tobacco pro...

George Clooney almost starred in 'The Notebook'

Hollywood star George Clooney has revealed he nearly starred as the male lead in The Notebook. Based on Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the romantic drama focuses on the Noah and Allies love story, spanning the earliest days of thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020