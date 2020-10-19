Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I see myself' - Stars of 'Equal' Samira Wiley, Billy Porter on LGBT history

The series focuses on the U.S. gay rights movement in the 1950s and '60s, looking beyond iconic moments like New York City's Stonewall riots in 1969 that kickstarted modern gay activism to sing the glories of what - and who - fueled earlier struggles. "We know a lot about what comes after Stonewall," said Porter, who narrates the series that premieres Oct. 22 on the streaming service HBO Max.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:31 IST
'I see myself' - Stars of 'Equal' Samira Wiley, Billy Porter on LGBT history
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Emmy Award-winning actors Samira Wiley and Billy Porter may be among the most well-known LGBT+ stars in Hollywood, but when it comes to queer history, even they admit there's a lot to learn.

Wiley and Porter are featured in an upcoming documentary series, "Equal," which mixes archival footage and dramatic reenactments to depict some of the lesser-known moments in LGBT+ history. The series focuses on the U.S. gay rights movement in the 1950s and '60s, looking beyond iconic moments like New York City's Stonewall riots in 1969 that kickstarted modern gay activism to sing the glories of what - and who - fueled earlier struggles.

"We know a lot about what comes after Stonewall," said Porter, who narrates the series that premieres Oct. 22 on the streaming service HBO Max. "But for me, I knew very little about what came before Stonewall. I didn't really realize how little I knew until I started voicing this."

For Wiley, who rose to fame playing inmate Poussey Washington in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," portraying Lorraine Hansberry, the first Black woman to have a play produced on Broadway, was similarly eye-opening. Hansberry wrote "A Raisin in the Sun," which opened on Broadway in 1959.

"There's ... things that I have learned and I hadn't thought about before doing 'Equal,'" Wiley, 33, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It's so inspiring to be able to look back in history and say, 'Oh, this, I see myself in this person.'"

The series features a host of openly LGBT+ actors including Cheyenne Jackson, Jamie Clayton and Anthony Rapp and highlights a number of trans and Black activist figures. Porter, a Broadway veteran, is an Emmy winner for his portrayal of Pray Tell in the series "Pose," set in the New York ballroom scene of the 1980s and '90s.

For the 51-year-old actor, looking back at gay and trans history has grown more important as issues of LGBT+ rights turn increasingly contentious. "This conversation ... still exists not only in America, but all over the world, that someone's rights, someone's human rights, should be up for governmental legislation," Porter said. "It's hundreds and hundreds of years of us doing this."

Despite a slew of recent court victories, including a June 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning LGBT+ workplace discrimination, the administration of President Donald Trump has rolled back several protections for trans people. In 2017, Trump announced a ban on transgender people enlisting in the military and he also rescinded guidelines protecting trans people from health-care discrimination.

Also under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice argued against extending workplace protections to LGBT+ employees. For Porter, a vocal advocate of LGBT+ rights who is known for his gender-bending red carpet looks, the conservative shift in U.S. politics is worrying.

"I'm concerned with it all," he said. "It is the worst of anything that I have ever lived through. The truth has been laid bare." For Wiley, who appeared in "The Handmaid's Tale," a series based on the dystopian novel of the same name, the queer trailblazers in "Equal" helped her picture herself as a role model, she said.

Wiley won an Emmy as outstanding guest actress in the series in 2018. "I've had a journey, you know, trying to understand where I fit and what my purpose is away from just being an actor," she said.

"I'm privileged to have a voice that people are listening to." With protests over racism in the United States taking hold in much of the country this summer, both Wiley and Porter said the series' focus on Black people within LGBT+ history took on even greater relevance.

"It's just so powerful ... to see yourself, to see your story being told," Wiley said. "I'm not like an anomaly. "I have been a part of this movement and my people have been a part for a very long time."

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UAE cabinet ratifies accord to Israel ahead of official visit

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel....

Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 694 cr multi-modal logistics park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone for Indias first multi-modal logistics park in Assam to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 694 crore, an official statement said. The multi-modal logistic park wil...

L&T lowest bidder for Rs 25,000 cr contract in bullet train project

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Mond...

DU salary row: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside Delhi secretariat against AAP govt's directives

ABPV and Delhi University Students Union members will hold a protest outside the Delhi secretariat against the AAP governments directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020