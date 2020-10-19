Harrison Ford, Ed Helms to star in shipwreck comedy 'Burt Squire'

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford and "The Hangover" star Ed Helms are teaming up for "The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo". The indie comedy, inspired by a true story, revolves around a family man, amid a midlife crisis on a dream sailing vacation, who ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Helmes is cast as the stranded man and Ford will play the captain. "There's no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. "Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can't wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy," Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Ben Bolea, known for films "Bad Fan" and "The Scholarship" , will pen the screenplay for the new project. LD Entertainment's Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are attached to produce alongside Kim Zubick. LD's Michael Glassman is the executive producer.