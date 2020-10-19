Left Menu
Mamata urges residents of old age home to stay indoors during Durga Puja

She asked West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim to arrange for an idol inside the premises of Navanir the old age home for women - so that the residents can offer their pujas. Banerjee, who is a regular to the old age home every year before the Durga Puja, urged the residents to watch the pujas on the television.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-10-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

She also expressed her hesitancy to visit the old age home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I know you all. I was initially scared that my coming might create a crowd which might increase the chance of infection and then I thought of keeping all of you inside the room so that I can see you all and speak to you. I love to come here but this year is different and so stay safe and keep others safe," she said.

