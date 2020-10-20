Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peruvian archaeologists unveil giant cat carved into Nazca hillside

Peruvian archaeologists have uncovered a 37-meter-long (120-foot-long) cat etching in a little-explored area of the country's celebrated Nazca Lines UNESCO heritage site which is home to hundreds of gigantic geoglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years. The figure, made up of a long body, striped tail and head with distinctive pointed ears, predates some of the area's better known-figures that include a hummingbird, spider and a human, the country's Culture Ministry said.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 20-10-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 01:34 IST
Peruvian archaeologists unveil giant cat carved into Nazca hillside
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Peruvian archaeologists have uncovered a 37-meter-long (120-foot-long) cat etching in a little-explored area of the country's celebrated Nazca Lines UNESCO heritage site which is home to hundreds of gigantic geoglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years.

The figure, made up of a long body, striped tail and head with distinctive pointed ears, predates some of the area's better known-figures that include a hummingbird, spider and a human, the country's Culture Ministry said. It is one of a number discovered in recent years by drone exploration of the protected 400-square-kilometer (250-square-mile) region that lies some 450 km south of the capital Lima between the towns of Nazca and Palpa.

Johny Isla, the ministry's specialist for the Nazca-Pampa region, said it was estimated to be around 2,000 years old and made up of groves carved into the mountain coupled with groupings of stones. "The figure was in the process of disappearing because it was on a slope that was subject to quite extensive erosion which resulted in it being hidden for many years," he told Reuters Television.

The geoglyph has been painstakingly cleaned and preserved by a team of archaeologists to make it more easily visible, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the discovery was "further evidence of the rich and varied cultural legacy" of the area. The Nazca Lines, which can only be seen from the air, include etchings of a monkey, spider, pelican, whale, dog and lizard.

The geoglyphs created by the Nazca and Paracas cultures are striking reminders of Peru's rich pre-Columbian history and are considered archeological enigmas, as no one knows for sure why they were drawn, or so large and for so long. The area has been closed to tourists since March because of the coronavirus pandemic but is due to reopen on Nov. 10.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

The Pentagon has raised to 95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday. The estimate is up abou...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rulesA U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Europe, North America should learn from Asia on COVID-19 WHO expertEurope and North America should follow the example of Asian states by persevering with anti-COVID measures and q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020