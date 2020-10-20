One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

One Piece Chapter 993's digital copy with the official English translation is likely to go live online on Sunday, October 25. The imminent chapter is expected to pick up directly where Chapter 992 ended that emphasized on Kaido getting riled up with the combined attacks of the Scabbards.

One Piece Chapter 993 spoilers are finally out with raw scans leaks and the manga enthusiasts are passionately waiting to know what they can see next. The most important fact is that One Piece Chapter 993 has got the title this time 'Wano Kuni's dream'.

The good news from One Piece Chapter 993 spoilers is that there won't be a break next weekend. This means One Piece Chapter 994 will be out on Sunday, November 1.

However, we don't have the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 994 as of now. The leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 993 reveal major things (as per BlockToro): Cover page – Lola gets married to Gotti; Something happens at the end of the chapter, Izo is shocked or angry; Yakuza forces begin to fall against the forces of Kaido.

You can read One Piece Chapter 993 via VIZ media, Shonen Jump and Mangaplus platforms and official websites. Fans need to wait for the English version release of the imminent chapter.

According to One Piece Chapter 993 spoilers, Izo can be seen in both cartoons and seems quite angry as he yells something. There is a possibility of any character losing life at the hand of Kaido in the imminent chapter.

On the other hand, the nuptial between Gotti and Lola is a big surprise to the manga lovers who are ardently waiting for One Piece Chapter 993. This has also been portrayed in the cover page. Some new angles can also emerge from this new bonding for One Piece Chapter 994.

One Piece Chapter 993 is likely to be out on this Sunday, October 25. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

