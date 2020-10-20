Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation. In March, the shooting of the actor's next "Aadujeevitham" was suspended due to the pandemic after the crew went to Jordan to film its remaining schedule.

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation. The 38-year-old actor was diagnosed with coronavirus while he was shooting for filmmaker Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana." He has been filming since October 7

"We had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. "Unfortunately the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I am asymptomatic and doing fine now," Sukumaran said in a statement shared on Twitter. Following his diagnosis, the "Lucifer" star said all primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested

"Hoping to recover soon and get back to work as soon as possible. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern," he added. In March, the shooting of the actor's next "Aadujeevitham" was suspended due to the pandemic after the crew went to Jordan to film its remaining schedule. Kerala on Monday recorded 3,46,882 confirmed cases while the death toll mounted to 1,182.

