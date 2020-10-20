Animal Kingdom Season 5 filming continues, plot, episode nos. revealed

The much anticipated Animal Kingdom Season 5 was supposed to be premiered in May 2020. But the production was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Fans need to wait further for the fifth season as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely show multiple twists and curveballs. It is likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time. It is likely to see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc.

Animal Kingdom enthusiasts will be happy to know that the team is back and filming for Season 5 is currently going on. That's the reason, fans need to wait for Animal Kingdom Season 5 trailer or wait for a big announcement.

The imminent Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to get back Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. It is expected to focus on the war for power among the gang members.

On the other hand, Ellen Barkin's returning in Animal Kingdom Season 5 as Smurf has a big possibility. She is still in the series despite her demise (shot dead by J) and she is likely to be back through flashbacks or as memories.

Fans are becoming desperate to amuse with Animal Kingdom Season 5 as the series got nominated for the Best Action Thriller Television Series by the Saturn Awards in the year 2018. It is likely to be comprised of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But its release in 2020 is not possible. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

