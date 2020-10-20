Cast of 'Succession' reunites for educating masses on voting ahead of US presidential elections
Team of Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Succession' recently reunited over a Zoom call to educate the masses on ways to vote during the upcoming American presidential elections.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:43 IST
Team of Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Succession' recently reunited over a Zoom call to educate the masses on ways to vote during the upcoming American presidential elections. According to Variety, the Zoom call was joined by cast members of the hit drama including Brian Cox, J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe-Schomp.
The group worked with 'When We All Vote,' which is known to provide voting plans and rules for each individual state of America. The group recorded five state-specific videos instructing Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin on how to vote.
According to Variety, the cast of 'The West Wing,' also reunited on HBO Max and dispelled common voting myths and to educate people on the best voting practices. (ANI)
ALSO READ
POLL-Biden leads by 10 points as majority of Americans say Trump could have avoided coronavirus
Mellon launches USD 250M project to remake American monuments
Americans fault US govt over foreign powers for virus crisis
Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' after return from hospital
Americans will give befitting reply to Biden family 'corruption': Trump Jr