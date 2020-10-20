Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher thanks coronavirus warriors for selfless service

Senior actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday extended his gratitude to coronavirus warriors including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for their selfless service.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:22 IST
Anupam Kher thanks coronavirus warriors for selfless service
Actor Anupam Kher with BMC workers (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday extended his gratitude to coronavirus warriors including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for their selfless service. The 'Saaransh,' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of himself along with the BMC workers who had visited his place in Mumbai earlier this morning.

"Thank you the doctors, medical staff and the workers of @my_bmc for your selfless services to the city of Mumbai. Thank you also for visiting my place this morning," he wrote in the caption. The picture sees Kher with the BMC workers posing with a placard having several precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Kher is seen with a stole wrapped around his face holding a placard reading, 'No Mask No Entry.'(ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...

Two more arrested in TRP rigging case

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency in connection with the fake Television Rating Points TRP racket, an official said. This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to ...

Lagos imposes indefinite curfew to curb Nigeria protests, police deploy anti-riot squad

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos - including Africas biggest city - in response to protests against alleged police brutality which they said had turned violent. The national police chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020