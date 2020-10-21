Left Menu
Development News Edition

Universal's 'Wicked' loses director Stephen Daldry

British filmmaker Stephen Daldry has exited Universal's film adaptation of famous Broadway musical "Wicked". The book, which was adapted for the stage in 2003, followed the witches of the Land of Oz. Its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas. Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 11:38 IST
Universal's 'Wicked' loses director Stephen Daldry

British filmmaker Stephen Daldry has exited Universal's film adaptation of famous Broadway musical "Wicked" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daldry's exit from the movie was "amicable" and the studio is now searching for his replacement.

The project, which has been long in the making at the studio, is a prequel to "Wizard of Oz" , based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West". The book, which was adapted for the stage in 2003, followed the witches of the Land of Oz. Its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas.

Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. Marc Platt, a producer on the musical, is also producing the film. "Wicked" is scheduled to be released in December 2021.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria's President Assad cuts tax for low-income workers - presidency

Syrias President Bashar al-Assad moved on Wednesday to exempt more low-wage earners from income tax, his office said, as the economy buckles under the weight of U.S. sanctions and nearly a decade of war. The legislative decree, the first su...

Pandemic relief talks inch ahead but McConnell is resistant

Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trumps most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ...

Filipinos allowed to take tourist trips abroad

The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. The government has gradually eased restric...

Thackeray pays tributes to cops who died in line of duty

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Wednesday paid tributes to policemen who laidtheir lives for the country while discharging their dutiesMarking the Police Commemoration Day, Thackeray paidrespects at the police headquarters in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020