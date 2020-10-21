Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surviving the pandemic: blind Cuban piano tuner struggles to make ends meet

Her disability and highly specialized profession – on the sidelines of a music world hard hit by the ban on public gatherings – have made it particularly tough for her to get by. "But you get on with it because you always end up overcoming difficulties," she said.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:30 IST
Surviving the pandemic: blind Cuban piano tuner struggles to make ends meet

Flora Villareal, 67, part of a cohort of Cubans who graduated from an experimental piano tuning program for the blind and visually impaired in 1970, is still plying her trade half a century later. But this year has been hard because of the pandemic. She usually works for Havana's recording studios and performance venues, which had to close down for many months during Cuba's coronavirus lockdown.

"It's been very difficult because there's virtually been no work," said Villareal, a wiry woman with silver shoulder-length hair who uses a white walking stick. "And I've also had to look after myself because you never know where there's coronavirus." Born into a family with a genetic predisposition toward visual impairment, only one of her three siblings still lives. She has a son and granddaughter in the city of Matanzas, about 62 miles (100 km) east of Havana, and visits there once a year.

"I live on my own so it's been a bit difficult to be looking after the house while also going out working and looking for stuff," said Villareal, who retired from working for state cultural institutions in 2012 but still works privately to supplement her monthly pension equivalent to just $13. Shortages of goods in Communist-run Cuba have worsened as the pandemic, which demolished tourism and hardened U.S. sanctions, further squeezed the struggling centrally planned economy.

Cuba's tough lockdown, including the suspension of public transportation, has enabled it to contain its coronavirus outbreak but made it even harder for Cubans like Villareal to make ends meet and hunt for scarce goods. Her disability and highly specialized profession – on the sidelines of a music world hard hit by the ban on public gatherings – have made it particularly tough for her to get by.

"But you get on with it because you always end up overcoming difficulties," she said. Now at least, work is picking up again slightly for Villareal, after the government announced this month Cuba needed to adapt to a "new normality." Public transportation and most activities would resume, it said, albeit with precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, like reduced capacity in concert halls.

"It's a work worthy of a lot of respect," said Cuban singer and pianist Haydee Milanes, as Villareal tuned the piano in the recording studio of her father, one of Cuba's best-known singers, Pablo Milanes where she was rehearsing. "It is utterly essential for us musicians that the pianos we use be well tuned so they sound good."

Villareal is grateful she got the opportunity to learn an interesting trade at a time when there were few opportunities for people with her disability. Piano tuning actually first emerged as a skill particularly suited to the visually impaired or blind in the 1800s in Europe. The thinking was in part that their lack of sight would make their sense of hearing particularly acute.

Villareal is one of the most sought-after piano tuners in Cuba, where a world-renowned music scene draws on a European and African heritage. Still, the sextagenarian expects her trade to gradually disappear as piano playing loses popularity and technology like tuning software takes over.

At the same time technological advances like screen readers and speech recognition software are opening new professional doors for the visually impaired. But Villareal plans to keep on tuning as long as she is physically able to. "I think I will die tuning," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...

Meadows says coronavirus relief talks enter new phase

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the biggest sticking point in coronavirus relief negotiations remains funding for state and local governments, but added that progress has been made toward a deal.The negotiations ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020