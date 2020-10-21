On Shammi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar recalls late actor's singing skills

On late veteran actor Shammi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday recalled his singing skills. The iconic singer took to Twitter to share a picture of herself hugging the late actor.

"Namaskar.Shammi Kapoor ji ki aaj jayanti hai. Mera unse rishta bhai behen ka tha," she tweeted along with the picture. In a follow-up tweet, the 91-year-old singer shared an anecdote from the time when she was traveling on a flight and she heard Shammi Kapoor singing one of her Marathi songs.

"Ek din flight mein main Delhi se aarahi thi, to piche ki seat pe koi mera ek marathi gaana gaa raha tha.Maine muudke dekha to Shammi ji the. (One day I was returning from Delhi in a flight and I heard someone on the back of my seat singing one of my Marathi songs. I turned back to check and found it was Shammi Ji)," she tweeted. "Wo bahut sur mein gaate the. Mujhe kaha unhone ki aise gaane hindi mein aane chahiye. Wo gaana tha. (He used to sing very nicely. He told me that such songs should be made in Hindi. That song was)," her tweet further read.

Mangeshkar then shared the link of the song which is a Marathi devotional song for Lord Ganesha. (ANI)